Manitoba election 2023 results: Kildonan-River East

Kildonan-River East is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Cathy Cox who first took office in 2016. Cox collected 5,523 votes, winning 51.1 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

In January Cox announced she would not be seeking re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kildonan-River East in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Alana Vannahme New Democratic Party: Rachelle Schott Liberal: Ian MacIntyre