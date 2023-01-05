Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cathy Cox latest Manitoba MLA not seeking re-election

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 3:57 pm
MLA Cathy Cox. View image in full screen
MLA Cathy Cox. Twitter / Cathy Cox

Yet another Progressive Conservative MLA has decided not to run for re-election this fall.

Cathy Cox announced Thursday she won’t seek another term as the representative for Kildonan-River East, a role she’s held for almost seven years.

Cox joins eight other Tory MLAs stepping down ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial election.

In a statement, Cox said it’s time for her to step back and spend more time with family.

“I am forever grateful and humbled for the opportunity to represent the hard-working families of Kildonan-River East in the Manitoba Legislature,” she said.

“It is their trust and confidence that motivates and inspires me. More work remains and I will continue to serve our community with the passion, honesty and integrity they deserve.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Another Manitoba Tory, Myrna Driedger, says she will not seek re-election

Cox, who said in her statement that she will work to keep Kildonan-River East a Tory riding after her departure, also singled out former premier Brian Pallister for his “confidence and special trust” in her abilities as a legislator.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The Progressive Conservatives have lagged behind the opposition NDP in recent polls, with current Premier Heather Stefanson firmly ensconced as Canada’s least-popular provincial leader in polling by the Angus Reid Institute.

The party, however, picked up a victory in a December byelection, with former Winnipeg councillor Kevin Klein winning a tight race for the Kirkfield Park seat.

Manitoba’s provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Click to play video: 'Alan Lagimodiere joins list of Manitoba Tories who are not seeking re election'
Alan Lagimodiere joins list of Manitoba Tories who are not seeking re election
progressive conservativesProvince of Manitobamanitoba electionCathy CoxKildonan-River EastMLA steps downTory MLA
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers