Cathy Cox latest Manitoba MLA not seeking re-election

Yet another Progressive Conservative MLA has decided not to run for re-election this fall.
Cathy Cox announced Thursday she won’t seek another term as the representative for Kildonan-River East, a role she’s held for almost seven years.
Cox joins eight other Tory MLAs stepping down ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial election.
In a statement, Cox said it’s time for her to step back and spend more time with family.
“I am forever grateful and humbled for the opportunity to represent the hard-working families of Kildonan-River East in the Manitoba Legislature,” she said.
“It is their trust and confidence that motivates and inspires me. More work remains and I will continue to serve our community with the passion, honesty and integrity they deserve.”
Cox, who said in her statement that she will work to keep Kildonan-River East a Tory riding after her departure, also singled out former premier Brian Pallister for his “confidence and special trust” in her abilities as a legislator.
The Progressive Conservatives have lagged behind the opposition NDP in recent polls, with current Premier Heather Stefanson firmly ensconced as Canada’s least-popular provincial leader in polling by the Angus Reid Institute.
The party, however, picked up a victory in a December byelection, with former Winnipeg councillor Kevin Klein winning a tight race for the Kirkfield Park seat.
Manitoba’s provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
