Manitoba premier still last in latest provincial leader popularity poll

Another poll, another terrible result for Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson.

According to the latest premiers’ performance rankings from the Angus Reid Institute, Stefanson remains firmly ensconced as Canada’s least-popular provincial leader, with a pitiful 26 per cent of respondents saying they approve of her work in Manitoba’s top job.

Since taking over for premier Brian Pallister — himself a perpetual bottom-dweller in the quarterly polls — just over a year ago, Stefanson has been unable to move the needle, although her current 26 per cent is an improvement over September’s 22 per cent.

Premiers’ Performance: Smith divides Albertans, Ford ranks among lowest in leader approvalhttps://t.co/EzhnxsdyWP pic.twitter.com/kot9Kie3ZE — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) December 7, 2022

Of those Manitobans who do approve of the premier’s performance, only four per cent would describe their support as “strongly approve,” while a whopping 43 per cent say they “strongly disapprove.”

One province west, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe remains popular, enjoying a 56 per cent approval rating, putting him in second place to Quebec’s Francois Legault (57 per cent).

Stefanson is joined at the tail end of the results by New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs (28 per cent), and Doug Ford in neighbouring Ontario, who dropped seven points to a 34 per cent rating in the most recent poll.

The study was conducted online between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3 using a representative randomized sample of 5,030 Canadian adults. A probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, the Angus Reid Institute said.