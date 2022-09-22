Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Last-place Manitoba premier drops again in provincial leaders’ approval poll

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 9:57 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson at the Hotel Fort Garry in Winnipeg on Sept. 1, 2022. Trudeau spent the day in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson at the Hotel Fort Garry in Winnipeg on Sept. 1, 2022. Trudeau spent the day in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s premier isn’t heading into the fall with a lot of support from her constituents, according to the latest numbers from the pollsters at the Angus Reid Institute.

In the latest approval ratings of Canada’s premiers, Heather Stefanson is dead last once again with a paltry 22 per cent approval — a percentage point lower than her last-place results in Angus Reid’s summer poll.

According to the results, only two per cent of Manitobans polled say they “strongly approve” of Stefanson’s work in the province’s top job, while 45 per cent “strongly disapprove.”

Read more: Manitoba’s Stefanson bottom of the barrel again in Angus Reid premiers’ rankings

Only one-in-five Manitobans say they approve of her performance at all.

Trending Stories

Next door in Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe is enjoying a Canada-leading 57 per cent approval rating, up six points from June, while Ontario’s Doug Ford to the east also saw a drop this time around, but remains above 40 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Stefanson’s worst-in-Canada approval rating continues to drop: Angus Reid premier approval poll' Stefanson’s worst-in-Canada approval rating continues to drop: Angus Reid premier approval poll
Stefanson’s worst-in-Canada approval rating continues to drop: Angus Reid premier approval poll – Jun 14, 2022
