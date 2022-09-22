Last-place Manitoba premier drops again in provincial leaders’ approval poll

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier isn’t heading into the fall with a lot of support from her constituents, according to the latest numbers from the pollsters at the Angus Reid Institute.

In the latest approval ratings of Canada’s premiers, Heather Stefanson is dead last once again with a paltry 22 per cent approval — a percentage point lower than her last-place results in Angus Reid’s summer poll.

According to the results, only two per cent of Manitobans polled say they “strongly approve” of Stefanson’s work in the province’s top job, while 45 per cent “strongly disapprove.”

Only one-in-five Manitobans say they approve of her performance at all.

Next door in Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe is enjoying a Canada-leading 57 per cent approval rating, up six points from June, while Ontario’s Doug Ford to the east also saw a drop this time around, but remains above 40 per cent.

