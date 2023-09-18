Manitoba election 2023 results: Morden-Winkler

Send this page to someone via email

Morden-Winkler is a provincial riding located in Southeastern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Cameron Friesen who first took office in . Friesen collected 6,109 votes, winning 80.86 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Morden-Winkler in Southeastern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Incumbent Friesen is not running again in the upcoming election.