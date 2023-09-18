Manitoba election 2023 results: Red River North

Red River North is a provincial riding located in Southeastern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Jeff Wharton who first took office in 2016. Wharton collected 5,569 votes, winning 57.97 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Red River North in Southeastern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Jeff Wharton (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Alicia Hill