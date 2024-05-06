WestJet, mechanics union reach tentative deal amid strike fears

Send this page to someone via email

WestJet Group said Monday it has reached a tentative agreement with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, the union representing WestJet maintenance engineers, raising hopes that a strike will be averted.

“The WestJet Group is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that is industry-leading within Canada and recognizes the important contributions of our valued Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, making them the highest paid in Canada, while delivering industry leading work-life balance standards and strong commitments to job security,” said Diederik Pen, president of WestJet Airlines and chief operating officer of WestJet Group, in a statement.

4:30 WestJet Encore pilots approve a strike mandate

“After nine months of tough negotiating, we are proud to have reached a tentative agreement that will now be presented, through the ratification process, to the hard working Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Technical Operations employees who go above and beyond to maintain a best-in-class culture of safety for the WestJet Group,” said Will Abbott of the AMFA.

Story continues below advertisement

If the contract is ratified by both sides, it would mark the first approved collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and AMFA.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

WestJet had issued a 72-hour lockout notice on Saturday to the union, saying it was response to AMFA announcing a strike vote.

The union, which represents around 670 aircraft maintenance engineers and skilled trade groups with the carrier, had cited wages, outsourcing, scheduling and layoff protection as standout issues during negotiations.

— with files from The Canadian Press