Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

WestJet, mechanics union reach tentative deal amid strike fears

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 8:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft maintenance union'
WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft maintenance union
RELATED - WestJet issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the aircraft maintenance union over the weekend.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

WestJet Group said Monday it has reached a tentative agreement with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, the union representing WestJet maintenance engineers, raising hopes that a strike will be averted.

“The WestJet Group is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that is industry-leading within Canada and recognizes the important contributions of our valued Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, making them the highest paid in Canada, while delivering industry leading work-life balance standards and strong commitments to job security,” said Diederik Pen, president of WestJet Airlines and chief operating officer of WestJet Group, in a statement.

Click to play video: 'WestJet Encore pilots approve a strike mandate'
WestJet Encore pilots approve a strike mandate

“After nine months of tough negotiating, we are proud to have reached a tentative agreement that will now be presented, through the ratification process, to the hard working Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Technical Operations employees who go above and beyond to maintain a best-in-class culture of safety for the WestJet Group,” said Will Abbott of the AMFA.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

If the contract is ratified by both sides, it would mark the first approved collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and AMFA.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

WestJet had issued a 72-hour lockout notice on Saturday to the union, saying it was response to AMFA announcing a strike vote.

The union, which represents around 670 aircraft maintenance engineers and skilled trade groups with the carrier, had cited wages, outsourcing, scheduling and layoff protection as standout issues during negotiations.

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices