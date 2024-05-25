Thousands of NÜTRL tumblers recalled after dozens report illness

Send this page to someone via email

A promotional NÜTRL branded tumbler that was recalled in Canada earlier this month caused multiple reports of adverse health effects, an updated notice said Friday.

The recall notice issued by Health Canada says about 33,000 tumblers were distributed to consumers as a promotional gift at various liquor commissions and retailers throughout the country between April 29 and May 17, 2024.

The original notice posted May 19 said the recall was due to a manufacturing defect that could lead the tumblers to release contaminants. The updated notice elaborates on the harm.

“Based on testing to date, some of the tumblers may contain a chemical solution that was trapped between the inner walls of the tumbler, which contains some levels of sulfuric and phosphoric acids,” the new notice says.

“This solution may release when the tumbler is filled with liquid, posing a potential risk of serious injury.”

The interaction between the contaminants and the tumblers can also result in elevated levels of iron, chromium and nickel, it says.

A range of health effects are associated with ingestion of these chemicals, including “burning of the lips, tongue, throat, stomach, and/or other tissue damage, and nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea,” the notice says.

The chemicals may also cause a reaction when coming into contact with skin, such as blistering, burns, pain and redness.

The recalled NÜTRL branded 30 oz. (887 ml) stainless steel cup was manufactured in China by a company called Sunscope, and was given to consumers as gifts with the purchase of a case of 12 or 15 NÜTRL seltzers.

As of May 23, Sunscope says it’s received 43 reports from consumers who experienced various symptoms following use of the recalled product. The most common symptoms were headache, nausea, abdominal cramping and/or pain and diarrhea.

Health Canada advises consumers to immediately stop using the affected product and contact small claims assistance service Sedgwick for assistance.

Consumers can call 1-866-846-1778, toll-free, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, or email at nutrltumblerca@sedgwick.com.

Health Canada also encourages consumers to seek medical help if they experience any symptoms.