Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Tumblers handed out with Nütrl drinks at LCBO recalled due to possible contaminant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2024 3:23 pm
1 min read
A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl alcohol beverages sold at LCBO stores in April and May is being recalled by its manufacturer over safety concerns. LCBO signage is pictured in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl alcohol beverages sold at LCBO stores in April and May is being recalled by its manufacturer over safety concerns. LCBO signage is pictured in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl beverages at Ontario’s alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns.

Nütrl Canada says the container’s manufacturer has informed the company of a voluntary recall for the items given as a free gift at LCBO stores in April and May.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

They say a manufacturing defect could lead the tumblers to release a contaminant when the containers are filled with liquid.

The tumbler came with the purchase of Nütrl vodka soda products.

Trending Now

A representative for Nütrl says the company is working with Health Canada to notify consumers.

Those who received the tumblers are being asked to stop using them immediately and call 1-866-846-1778 for more information.

More on Health
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices