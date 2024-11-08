Menu

Health

Canada approves Moderna’s RSV vaccine, first of its kind for older adults

By Bhanvi Satija Reuters
Posted November 8, 2024 10:11 am
1 min read
RSV vaccines cost-effective in adults 70+
RELATED: RSV season is here, and new research suggests vaccinating adults over 70 could be the best way to use public dollars. Health reporter Katherine Ward has more on why researchers say this is a cost-effective strategy. – Sep 9, 2024
Moderna said on Friday that Canada’s health regulator has approved its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults 60 years and older, making it the country’s first authorized mRNA-based shot for the condition.

Health Canada has approved the vaccine, mRESVIA, for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease in older adults, the company said, adding that its supply is expected in early 2025.

mRNA vaccines, which teach the body to make specific proteins that the immune system can recognize and attack, have the potential to treat multiple diseases and be more effective than conventional shots, the company said.

Earlier this week, British drugmaker GSK received approval in Canada for its RSV vaccine for adults aged between 50 and 59 years.

Health Matters: Canada to use Pfizer’s ‘Abrysvo’ RSV vaccine
GSK’s Arexvy and Pfizer’s shot Abrysvo, both protein-based vaccines, are also approved in Canada for adults aged 60 years and older.

Moderna’s shot was approved in the United States in May for the same age group. It is also approved in Europe and Qatar.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company has been banking on revenue from newer mRNA shots, including mRESVIA and an experimental COVID-flu combination vaccine, to make up for waning post-pandemic demand for COVID products.

RSV, which typically causes cold-like symptoms, is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and older adults.

© 2024 Reuters

