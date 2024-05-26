Canada now ‘the outlier’ in NATO on defence spending: U.S. ambassador

The United States’ ambassador to Canada, David Cohen, says Canada is becoming “the outlier” in NATO following a bipartisan letter from 23 American senators calling on Ottawa to meet the two per cent of GDP defence spending target.

“At the end of 2024, the way projections are looking, Canada will be the only country in NATO that is not spending at least two per cent of its GDP on defence and does not have a plan to get there,” Cohen said in an interview with The West Block host Mercedes Stephenson.

“Canada has moved within NATO from being a bit of an outlier to being the outlier in the entire alliance.”

In Canada’s recent defence policy update, Defence Minister Bill Blair outlined plans for nearly $8 billion in spending for the Canadian Armed Forces over the next five years. However, this would only bring Canada’s defence spending to 1.76 per cent of GDP.

“We know that Canada needs to invest in other capabilities that are not yet included in this year’s budget but are inevitably part of the investments that we’re going to have to make,” Blair said Thursday following the release of the letter.

“It’s important those investments are made well, it’s important that we do the research to find out what exactly are the requirements of our armed forces.”

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed the need to do more to ensure Canada’s Arctic, “NATO’s western and northern flank,” is protected. He called recent announcements on fighter jets and NORAD modernization “well received” by the Americans.

Blair pointed to exploring new purchases like submarines and air defence systems, both strategic priorities linked to improving continental defence as polar ice melts and Canada’s northern coast faces pressure from Russian and Chinese vessels.

Blair says once research around what is available on the market and associated costs is complete, he will bring spending plans to cabinet for approval.

In the meantime, Cohen says the U.S. takes a more holistic look at Canada’s defence commitments beyond just the NATO target, but feels more still needs to be done.

“We look at their responsiveness, in particular in continental defence, on the Arctic and on NORAD modernization. We look at what they are doing in Ukraine. We look at what they’ve done in their enhanced presence in Lithuania. We look at what they’re doing in the Indo-Pacific,” Cohen said.

“That does not mean that Canada is off the hook after the defence policy update. And I don’t think Canada thinks it should be off the hook.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has more recently expressed interest in greater involvement in the Indo-Pacific security partnership between the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia, known as AUKUS — something he dismissed when it was first announced.

This alliance formed in 2021 to push back against increasing Chinese influence in the region.

Trudeau at the time described AUKUS as “a deal for nuclear submarines, which Canada is not currently or any time soon in the market for.”

Last month that alliance signalled it is open to admitting more partner nations. Canada is not currently eligible for the first pillar of this work, as it revolves around nuclear submarines – a military asset Canada does not have.

However, Cohen says there could be a place for Canada in the second pillar that focuses on sharing military technology.

“Canada argues, and I think they are accurate in arguing, that they have technology expertise — developing technology, engineers, (and) scientists that are doing work that would be a value to the to the AUKUS partnership as part of pillar two,” Cohen said.

With the States taking a broader look at Canada’s defence commitments that Cohen mentioned earlier, he says Canada’s return to being seen as a reliable international partner is in progress.

“All of that makes Canada a more credible international partner in all of these defence spaces, including AUKUS,” Cohen said.