‘Dangerously hot and humid’ weather to hit southern Ontario, Quebec

Regions across southern Ontario and parts of Quebec are under a heat warning as “dangerously hot and humid” weather conditions are expected for most of the week, Environment Canada said.

“A prolonged heat event will begin today,” Environment Canada said in a special weather alert posted just before 6 a.m. Monday.

The multi-day heat event is expected to last until Thursday or Friday, the weather agency said. The warning in Ontario extends from Windsor across the Greater Toronto Area to Ottawa and north to Moosonee. It also includes parts of Quebec such as Montreal and Quebec City.

Environment Canada said daytime highs are expected to hit between 30 C and 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.

There will be “little relief” through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 C to 23 C with humidex values of 26 to 30.

However, the weather agency said temperatures and humidex values could be several degrees cooler near the Great Lakes.

⚠️A prolonged and dangerous heat event begins Monday for a portions of Ontario that extends from Windsor to Ottawa and northward to Moosonee. ⚠️ 🌡️Daytime highs of 30°C to 35°C are possible with humidex values of 40 to 45 for some.🌡️#ONwx #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/eKf1P7NDaa — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) June 16, 2024

“Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

Environment Canada also said the heat wave could also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Index reach the high risk range.

The weather agency warns to look out for signs of heat illness such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Those more at-risk are older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

