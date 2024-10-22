Chain rip murder trial hears from man who survived Toronto shooting, robbery

Send this page to someone via email

The trial for Johvan Waldron charged with second degree murder and attempted murder continued Monday with the jury hearing from the survivor of a chain rip robbery.

Dante Roopchand testified that in the early morning hours of May 7, 2022, he was shot outside “Tropical Nights” bar on Morningside Avenue near Sheppard Avenue where he had gone around 12:30 p.m.

About two or three hours later, while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car in the parking lot waiting for a friend to come out after closing time, someone opened his car door and stole his gold chain.

Roopchand testified the suspect who was 5’6″ to 5’8″ wearing a black “puffer” jacket with the hood up, jeans, and a surgical mask said nothing. As Roopchand was getting up and out of his seat, the robber fired a single shot which pierced his left forearm before striking his left thigh.

“The interaction took place over one or two seconds,” Roopchand said.

Surveillance video shown in court captured the brief interaction. The suspect can be seen walking off after the robbery and shooting.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Brian Crothers asked if Roopchand could see the suspect’s nose or chin. Roopchand said no saying he could only see the shooter’s eyes. Roopchand also told Crothers he didn’t see the firaarm.

A friend of Peter Khan, who was shot just a minute earlier outside “Tropical Nights” also testified. That friend said a man in a black puffy coat, wearing jeans and a medical mask came up from behind and asked for a cigarette, Khan and the friend were standing outside Khan’s Mercedes Benz having a cigarette and a beer.

“When he went to grab Peter’s chain, Peter pulled back. The individual pulled out a gun and shot Peter. It was a a handgun. I heard one shot,” said the friend.

The friend testified at first he didn’t think Khan had been shot but then noticed Khan began to stumble and cough.

“That’s when I grabbed him and held him and started seeing blood coming out from his back and he dropped to the ground,” said the friend.

Khan was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

The friend testified that the shooter simply walked away after the robbery and shooting.

Outside court, Khan’s widow Mohanie Henry Khan said the two had only gotten married six months prior to the murder after spending twelve years together. She said her 36-year-old husband who worked in construction a was loving and a “shining light.”

View image in full screen Peter Khan and his wife Mohanie Henry Khan taken at their wedding six months before his murder. Provided by the widow,

Mohanie said they were at “Tropical Nights” that night celebrating her birthday.

“My husband worked hard his whole life to buy himself nice things. We didn’t everything the right way and he lost his life because he worked hard, he owned a piece of jewelry and somebody else thought they were entitled to that. What kind of city are we living in, in Toronto, that you can’t even wear a piece of jewelry and walk on the street,” Mohanie told Global News.

Waldron has pleaded not guilty. The trial continues.