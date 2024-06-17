Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

10 animals had to be rescued from hot vehicles in Waterloo Region in June, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 11:25 am
1 min read
It only takes minutes for a dog to develop symptoms of heat stroke after being left in a hot car. View image in full screen
It only takes minutes for a dog to develop symptoms of heat stroke after being left in a hot car. File Photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Despite the warm June we have experienced, Waterloo regional police say they have received 10 calls in which residents have reported that people left pets in vehicles.

“Temperatures inside can quickly become hotter than the temperature outside, and cracking a window does not help,” police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The local service says that if you come across an animal that appears to be in distress while trapped in a hot car, call 911 immediately as it is an emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, police reported that officers had rescued a kitten from a hot car after it had been left alone inside a vehicle at high noon.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say that officers, after having called in the Kitchener Waterloo Stratford Perth (KWSP) Humane Society, had to force their way inside the vehicle to free the young cat.

Eventually, officers tracked down the owner of the vehicle and the Humane Society issued an offence notice.

Trending Now
More on Canada

A spokesperson for the Humane Society confirmed their officers were at the scene and that the kitten was returned to its owner.

“The kitten is doing fine,” they wrote in an email.

Environment Canada issued a warning of their own on Monday morning, warning that a good portion of  Ontario is expected to experience  “dangerously hot and humid” weather conditions” for most of the week.

The hot temperatures are expected to continue until Thursday or Friday, with daytime highs are expected to hit between 30 C and 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.

Things are not supposed to get much better when the sun sets as overnight lows are expected to be 20 C to 23 C with humidex values of 26 to 30.

Story continues below advertisement

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices