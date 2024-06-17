N.B. heat wave: Temperatures could feel like 40 C this week

Send this page to someone via email

The entire province of New Brunswick is forecast to experience “very hot and humid weather” throughout the week, as a heat warning was issued by Environment Canada on Monday.

The weather agency said the heat wave is expected to begin on Tuesday, reaching a daytime high of 30 C with a humidex value of 35.

“Hot conditions could possibly continue into Friday, especially over central and southwestern areas of the province,” read the alert.

“Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health.”

The heat is projected to rise throughout Wednesday and Thursday, with conditions forecast to reach between 30 C and 33 C, and potentially feeling like 40 C due to the humidity on both days.

Temperatures are expected to drop in the evening, with the minimum temperatures ranging between 22 to 24 C overnight on Wednesday.

The notice from Environment Canada, which was released at 4:29 a.m. Monday, noted that heat warnings are issued when high temperature or humidity conditions could pose a heightened risk of heat illnesses such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

“Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration,” the release continued, adding that relying solely on thirst isn’t an effective method of combatting dehydration.

“All workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool or shaded space.”

In addition, the agency recommended people watch out for signs of fatigue, headaches, or thirst as these symptoms can all be early signs of heat illness — which can “rapidly evolve into life-threatening emergencies.”

“Move to a cooler environment immediately, such as a shaded or air-conditioned space,” Environment Canada advised.