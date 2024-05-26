New Brunswick premier bans sex ed group from schools over ‘inappropriate’ presentation

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he is banning a Quebec-based sexual education organization from sharing information in provincial schools after what he called an “inappropriate” presentation in high schools.

In a lengthy post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Higgs says he’s heard from concerned parents who shared photos and screenshots of presentation material from Montreal-based sexual education group Thirsty for the Talk.

A photo Higgs shared on social media as part of the thread shows a presentation slide with questions like: “Do girls masturbate?” and “Does it hurt when you do it for the first time?” among others.

He says the Department of Education told him the presentation was supposed to be about Human Papillomavirus and the group shared materials beyond that scope.

Thirsty for the Talk did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Higgs’s X post says parents must be respected, similar language to what he has used when discussing his government’s controversial changes to provincial policies involving gender identity in schools. The new rules require students to get parental consent before teachers can use their preferred names and pronouns.