Canada

New Brunswick premier bans sex ed group from schools over ‘inappropriate’ presentation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2024 3:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B. Premier Higgs reacts to high school HPV presentation'
N.B. Premier Higgs reacts to high school HPV presentation
Watch: What was supposed to be a high school presentation on HPV is raising concerns with some in New Brunswick, including the premier. While organizers say a picture of the presentation that is circulating online is being taken out of context, others say it shouldn't have been shown to students at all. Anna Mandin has more.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he is banning a Quebec-based sexual education organization from sharing information in provincial schools after what he called an “inappropriate” presentation in high schools.

In a lengthy post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Higgs says he’s heard from concerned parents who shared photos and screenshots of presentation material from Montreal-based sexual education group Thirsty for the Talk.

A photo Higgs shared on social media as part of the thread shows a presentation slide with questions like: “Do girls masturbate?” and “Does it hurt when you do it for the first time?” among others.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He says the Department of Education told him the presentation was supposed to be about Human Papillomavirus and the group shared materials beyond that scope.

Thirsty for the Talk did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Higgs’s X post says parents must be respected, similar language to what he has used when discussing his government’s controversial changes to provincial policies involving gender identity in schools. The new rules require students to get parental consent before teachers can use their preferred names and pronouns.

Click to play video: 'Rise in unsafe sex practices among youth prompts calls to update sex-ed curriculum'
Rise in unsafe sex practices among youth prompts calls to update sex-ed curriculum
© 2024 The Canadian Press

