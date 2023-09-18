Manitoba election 2023 results: Portage la Prairie

Portage la Prairie is a provincial riding located in Southwestern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Ian Wishart who first took office in 2011 . Wishart collected 4,502 votes, winning 65.67 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election. Wishart is not seeking re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Portage la Prairie in Southwestern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Jeff Bereza New Democratic Party: Acacia Weselake Liberal: Ralph Dooley Green Party: Arishya Aggarwal