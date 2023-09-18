Manitoba election 2023 results: Swan River

Swan River is a provincial riding located in Southwestern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Rick Wowchuk who first took office in 2016. Wowchuk collected 5,546 votes, winning 68.87 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Swan River in Southwestern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Rick Wowchuk (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Andy Maxwell Keystone Party: Don McKenna