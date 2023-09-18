Manitoba election 2023 results: St. Johns

St. Johns is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Nahanni Fontaine who first took office in 2016. Fontaine collected 3,548 votes, winning 51.88 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent St. Johns in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Nahanni Fontaine (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Teddy Rubenstein Liberal: Dennis Yaeger Independent: Patrick Allard