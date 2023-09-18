Manitoba election 2023 results: Keewatinook

Keewatinook is a provincial riding located in Northern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Ian Bushie who first took office in 2019. Bushie collected 1,932 votes, winning 67.08 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Keewatinook in Northern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Ian Bushie (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Michael Birch Liberal: Nellie Wood Monias