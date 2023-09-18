Manitoba election 2023 results: Turtle Mountain

Turtle Mountain is a provincial riding located in Southwestern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Doyle Piwniuk who first took office in 2014. Piwniuk collected 6,210 votes, winning 67.48 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Turtle Mountain in Southwestern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Doyle Piwniuk (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Lorna Canada-Venegas Mesa Liberal: Ali Tarar Keystone Party: Kevin Friesen