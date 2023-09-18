Manitoba election 2023 results: Union Station

Union Station is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Uzoma Asagwara who first took office in 2019. Asagwara collected 2,913 votes, winning 52.62 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Union Station in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Uzoma Asagwara (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Aaron Croning Liberal: Iqra Tariq