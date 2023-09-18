Manitoba election 2023 results: Tuxedo

Send this page to someone via email

Tuxedo is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Heather Stefanson who first took office in 2000. Stefanson collected 4,645 votes, winning 47.85 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Stefanson is the leader of the party and became Manitoba’s first female premier in 2021 after winning the leadership.

Voters will decide who will represent Tuxedo in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Heather Stefanson (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Larissa Ashdown Liberal: Marc Brandson