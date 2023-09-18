Manitoba election 2023 results: Transcona

Transcona is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Nello Altomare who first took office in 2019. Altomare collected 4,030 votes, winning 46.42 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Transcona in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Nello Altomare (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Titi Tijani Liberal: Arthur Bloomfield