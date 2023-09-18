Manitoba election 2023 results: Assiniboia

Assiniboia is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Scott Johnston who first took office in 2019. Johnston collected 4,108 votes, winning 44.25 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Assiniboia in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Scott Johnston (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Nellie Kennedy Liberal: Charles Ward