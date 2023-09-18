Manitoba election 2023 results: Fort Rouge

Fort Rouge is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Wab Kinew who first took office in 2016. Kinew collected 5,055 votes, winning 51.24 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election. Kinew is the leader of the provincial NDP.

Voters will decide who will represent Fort Rouge in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Wab Kinew (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Rejeanne Caron Liberal: Katherine Johnson Communist Party of Canada – Manitoba: Robert Crooks