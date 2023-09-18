Manitoba election 2023 results: Borderland

Borderland is a provincial riding located in Southeastern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Josh Guenter who first took office in 2019. Guenter collected 4,886 votes, winning 66.09 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Borderland in Southeastern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Josh Guenter (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Rick Derksen Liberal: Loren Braul