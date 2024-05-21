Menu

Canada

Boeing anchors new $415M aero hub in Montreal area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2024 9:56 am
1 min read
U.S. mulls prosecuting Boeing over 737 Max crashes
Boeing is already in hot water due to a series of safety issues with its planes, and now the U.S. Justice Department is warning the company could face criminal prosecution over two deadly crashes of its 737 Max aircraft. Those tragedies occurred in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019, killing 346 people.
Boeing Co. is expanding its sizeable footprint in Canada, becoming the anchor tenant of a new innovation centre in the Montreal area.

At an annual aerospace conference in the city Tuesday, the plane maker announced contributions of $240 million to the aero hub, bolstering its presence in a country where it counts more than 500 suppliers.

The commitment makes up a big slice of the $330 million in investments from more than a dozen companies for the zone, centred around three hubs in the suburbs of Longueuil and Mirabel as well as the Montreal borough of Saint-Laurent.

Quebec Premier François Legault says the government will inject an additional $85 million in funding to help launch the aerospace hot spot, with drones and decarbonization as key areas of research and commercialization.

Elements of the innovation hub — the fourth one announced by the Legault government — include a new development centre, aircraft research and training programs.

Despite the pledge by Boeing, the company continues to generate anxiety among some Canadian airlines due to production delays set off by the midflight blowout of a door plug in January.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

