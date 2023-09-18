Manitoba election 2023 results: Fort Whyte

Fort Whyte is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Obby Khan who first took office in 2022. Khan collected 5,619 votes, winning 57.19 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Fort Whyte in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Obby Khan (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Trudy Schroeder Liberal: Willard Reaves