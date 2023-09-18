Manitoba election 2023 results: Fort Richmond

Send this page to someone via email

Fort Richmond is a provincial riding located in south Winnipeg. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Sarah Guillemard who first took office in 2016. Guillemard collected 3,242 votes, winning 42.15 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Guillemard, former minister of advanced education and training, announced in June that she won’t be seeking re-election.

Voters will decide who will replace Guillemard and represent Fort Richmond during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Paramjit Shahi New Democratic Party: Jennifer Chen Liberal: Ernie Nathaniel