Canada

Manitoba election 2023 results: Fort Richmond

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 3:28 pm
Fort Richmond is a provincial riding located in south Winnipeg. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Sarah Guillemard who first took office in 2016. Guillemard collected 3,242 votes, winning 42.15 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Guillemard, former minister of advanced education and training, announced in June that she won’t be seeking re-election.

Voters will decide who will replace Guillemard and represent Fort Richmond during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Manitoba: Paramjit Shahi

New Democratic Party: Jennifer Chen

Liberal: Ernie Nathaniel

Manitobamanitoba electionManitoba Election 2023Manitoba election 2023 ridingManitoba election ridingFort Richmond

