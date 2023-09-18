Manitoba election 2023 results: Steinbach

Steinbach is a provincial riding located in Southeastern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Kelvin Goertzen who first took office in 2003. Goertzen collected 6,241 votes, winning 81.64 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Steinbach in Southeastern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Kelvin Goertzen (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Gord Meneer Liberal: Cyndy Friesen Green Party: Gabrielle Simard-Nadeau