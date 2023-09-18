Manitoba election 2023 results: St. James

St. James is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Adrien Sala who first took office in 2019. Sala collected 4,002 votes, winning 47.25 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent St. James in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Adrien Sala (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Tim Diack Liberal: Randell Cacayuran