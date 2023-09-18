Manitoba election 2023 results: Springfield-Ritchot

Springfield-Ritchot is a provincial riding located in Southeastern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Ron Schuler who first took office in 1999. Schuler collected 5,670 votes, winning 59.48 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Springfield-Ritchot in Southeastern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Ron Schuler (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Tammy Ivanco Liberal: Trevor Kirczenow