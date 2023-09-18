Manitoba election 2023 results: Roblin

Send this page to someone via email

Roblin is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Myrna Driedger who won the seat of the new riding in 2019. Driedger collected 6,203 votes, winning 55.19 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Driedger is not running again.

Voters will decide who will represent Roblin in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Kathleen Cook New Democratic Party: Madelaine Dwyer Liberal: Detlev Regelsky