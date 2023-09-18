Manitoba election 2023 results: Spruce Woods

Send this page to someone via email

Spruce Woods is a provincial riding located in Southwestern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Cliff Cullen who first took office in 2004. Cullen collected 5,665 votes, winning 68.06 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Cullen has announced he is not seeking re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Spruce Woods in Southwestern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Grant Jackson New Democratic Party: Melissa Ghidoni Liberal: Michelle Budiwski