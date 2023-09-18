Manitoba election 2023 results: Notre Dame

Notre Dame is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Malaya Marcelino who first took office in 2019. Marcelino collected 3,420 votes, winning 65.01 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Notre Dame in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Malaya Marcelino (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Mufarrah Waheed Liberal: Winston Wuttunee Green Party: Micah Dewey Communist Party of Canada – Manitoba: Andrew Taylor