Manitoba election 2023 results: Kirkfield Park

Kirkfield Park is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Kevin Klein who first took office in 2022. Klein collected 5,445 votes, winning 50.36 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kirkfield Park in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Kevin Klein (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Logan Oxenham Liberal: Rhonda Nichol Green Party: Dennis Bayomi