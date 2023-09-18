Manitoba election 2023 results: Selkirk

Selkirk is a provincial riding located in Southeastern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Alan Lagimodiere who first took office in 2016. Lagimodiere collected 4,872 votes, winning 51.84 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Lagimodiere is not seeking re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Selkirk in Southeastern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Richard Perchotte New Democratic Party: Mitch Obach