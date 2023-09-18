Manitoba election 2023 results: Lac du Bonnet

Lac du Bonnet is a provincial riding located in Southeastern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Wayne Ewasko who first took office in 2011. Ewasko collected 6,177 votes, winning 65.91 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lac du Bonnet in Southeastern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Wayne Ewasko (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Kathy Majowski Green Party: Blair Mahaffy