Manitoba election 2023 results: Brandon East

Brandon East is a provincial riding located in Southwestern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Len Isleifson who first took office in 2016. Isleifson collected 3,294 votes, winning 51 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brandon East in Southwestern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Len Isleifson (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Glen Simard Liberal: Trenton Zazalak