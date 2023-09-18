SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Manitoba election 2023 results: Brandon East

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 2:05 pm
Brandon East is a provincial riding located in Southwestern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Len Isleifson who first took office in 2016. Isleifson collected 3,294 votes, winning 51 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brandon East in Southwestern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Manitoba: Len Isleifson (Incumbent)

New Democratic Party: Glen Simard

Liberal: Trenton Zazalak

More on Canada
Manitobamanitoba electionManitoba Election 2023Brandon EastManitoba election 2023 ridingManitoba election riding

