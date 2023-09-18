Manitoba election 2023 results: Seine River

Seine River is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Janice Morley-Lecomte who first took office in 2016. Morley-Lecomte collected 4,372 votes, winning 45.04 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Seine River in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Janice Morley-Lecomte (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Billie Cross Liberal: James Bloomfield Independent: Martin J. Stadler