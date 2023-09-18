Manitoba election 2023 results: Lakeside

Lakeside is a provincial riding located in Southeastern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Ralph Eichler who first took office in 2003.
Eichler announced he would not seek re-election in October 2022.
Voters will decide who will represent Lakeside in Southeastern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Manitoba: Trevor King
New Democratic Party: Dan Rugg
Liberal: Neil Stewart
