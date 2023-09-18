SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Manitoba election 2023 results: McPhillips

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 3:24 pm
McPhillips is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Shannon Martin who first took office when he was elected in Morris in 2014 and 2016, then again in 2019 in the new constituency of McPhillips.

Martin announced he will not run for office again in February.

Voters will decide who will represent McPhillips in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Manitoba: Sheilah Restall

New Democratic Party: JD Devgan

Liberal: Umar Hayat

Manitobamanitoba electionManitoba Election 2023Manitoba election 2023 ridingManitoba election ridingmcphillips

