Manitoba election 2023 results: Southdale

Southdale is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Audrey Gordon who first took office in 2019. Gordon collected 4,493 votes, winning 42.4 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Southdale in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Audrey Gordon (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Renée Cable Liberal: Robert Falcon Ouellette Independent: Amarjit Singh