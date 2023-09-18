Manitoba election 2023 results: Flin Flon

Flin Flon is a provincial riding located in Northern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Tom Lindsey who first took office in 2016. Lindsey collected 3,173 votes, winning 63.19 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Flin Flon in Northern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Tom Lindsey (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Charlotte Larocque