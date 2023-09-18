Manitoba election 2023 results: Dawson Trail

Dawson Trail is a provincial riding located in Southeastern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Bob Lagassé who first took office in 2016. Lagassé collected 4,555 votes, winning 55.43 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Dawson Trail in Southeastern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Bob Lagassé (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Chris Wiebe Green Party: Marcel Broesky