Manitoba election 2023 results: Lagimodière

Lagimodière is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Andrew Smith who first took office in 2016. Smith collected 5,187 votes, winning 51.78 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lagimodière in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Andrew Smith (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Tyler Blashko Liberal: Walt Nilsson