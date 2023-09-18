Manitoba election 2023 results: Midland

Send this page to someone via email

Midland is a provincial riding located in Southeastern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Blaine Pedersen who first took office in 2007.

Pedersen collected 6,706 votes, winning 75.01 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election, but announced shortly after it would be his last term in office.

Voters will decide who will represent Midland in Southeastern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Lauren Stone New Democratic Party: Hannah Drudge Liberal: Jim Kane