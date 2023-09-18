Manitoba election 2023 results: Point Douglas

Point Douglas is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Bernadette Smith who first took office in 2017. Smith collected 3,136 votes, winning 62.35 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Point Douglas in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Bernadette Smith (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Najiha Ali Liberal: Jerald Funk