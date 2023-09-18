SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Manitoba election 2023 results: Agassiz

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 2:06 pm
Agassiz is a provincial riding located in Southwestern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Eileen Clarke, who first took office in 2016. Clarke collected 5,700 votes, winning 75.53 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

A former minister of Indigenous and northern relations, Clarke made headlines in 2021 when she resigned from cabinet due to controversial comments by then-premier Brian Pallister. She announced in August of last year that she wouldn’t be seeking re-election in 2023.

Voters will decide who will replace Clarke in the Agassiz in the Agassiz riding during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Manitoba: Jodie Byram

New Democratic Party: Danica Wiggins

Liberal: Richard Davies

Keystone Party: Mark Wilson

